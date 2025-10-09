Surprise as Telford road closes with ‘one day’s notice’ for ‘experiment’

A section of Marlborough Road, in Hadley, was closed on Wednesday (October 8) as part of a Telford & Wrekin Council highways experiment to “improve safety, reduce congestion, and encourage more sustainable travel in the area.”

Marlborough Road has now been blocked off at its junction with Church Street. Picture: LDRS

Reactions on social media have included support and opposition to the scheme, and surprise over the short notice.

The closure was announced on Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council and a local councillor’s Facebook page. It warned of disruption as drivers get used to the new layout.

One commentor wrote in response: “A warning only the day before on here and no roadside notifications prior is unbelievably poor and bordering on disrespectful to residents.”

Mayor of Telford, Councillor Eileen Callear (Labour) who also chairs Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council appealed for people to “give it time before passing judgement.”

In a post on her councillor Facebook page she added: “The set up won’t win any beauty contests but it will do the job of closing the road to traffic.

“Expect a little disruption at first while drivers adjust, but things should settle once the change sinks in.”

Councillor Stuart Parr, a Conservative also on the parish council, said the road is used as a ‘rat run’ which wasn’t designed for that volume of traffic.

He adds that the “signage really isn’t adequate” and that drivers were using the road anyway “and are hoping the signs are wrong.”

One commenter wrote: “That’s great news. It’s been a long time coming, over four years complaining to the council. Let’s hope it’s permanent.”

Residents in the road have been worried about drivers using Marlborough Road between Church Road and Sommerfield Road as a cut-through towards the Trench Lock interchange but that has now been blocked off.

One wrote that: “This morning has been absolutely wonderful on Marlborough Road! So quiet and safe! Well done on getting this done!”

But other commenters complained about not being consulted.

One wrote: “Typical Labour. No notice because they forget that they work for us, not the other way round.”

And another wrote: “Well this is a stupid idea.”