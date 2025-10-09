Revealed: How many parking fines have been handed out by Shropshire Council this year

Responding to a Freedom of Information request from the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the authority said that, as of August 18, 13,533 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were sent to drivers in the county.

So far, 2,786 of the notices have been appealed with five going to a traffic penalty tribunal (TPT).

Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury.

That compares to 3,477 being appealed last year and 3,160 in 2023. The two years previous to that saw 4,763 notices being handed out in 2022 (with eight going to TPT) and 4,620 in 2021 (14 going to TPT).

Shropshire Council operates 64 car parks, with 14 members of staff responsible for issuing parking fines for the organisation.

For the past three years, Frankwell in Shrewsbury has accumulated the most fines, with St Julian Friars taking top spot in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, the street that produced the highest income from traffic or parking violations (income from just fines) during the 2024/25 financial year was St Mary’s Place in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council says the value of PCNs issued is not recorded by the authority.

The council has also revealed that it generated £761,538.76 from cashless parking in the its car parks during 2024/25.

There are 155 car parking machines under its authority, with two only offering payment via an app or mobile.