Shropshire records highest number of pedestrian-involved road collisions within a year in West Mercia Police force area

Between April 1, 2024, and March 31 this year, there were 50 collisions involving pedestrians in Shropshire - more than any other area within the force's jurisdiction.

The figures, obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Accident Claims Advice, also show that Telford and Wrekin had the third-highest number of incidents, with 23 pedestrian-related collisions.

According to West Mercia Police, 12 pedestrians were seriously injured, and 52 suffered slight injuries in incidents in Shropshire.

In Telford and Wrekin, 12 pedestrians were reported as seriously injured, with a further 12 suffering slight injuries.

Across the whole West Mercia Police area, a total of 212 pedestrian casualties were recorded between April 2024 and March 2025. Of that, five were fatalities, 71 were seriously, and 136 were recorded as slightly injured.

Three of the fatal casualties occurred in Herefordshire while the remaining two occurred in Worcestershire.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Keeping all those who use our roads safe is a 24/7 priority for West Mercia Police and we continue to do all we can to improve road safety for all."

Tracey Chick, Road Traffic Accident Manager for JF Law, said the statistics highlight the real-world consequences of pedestrian-involved collisions.

"Each road traffic incident involving pedestrians represents a moment of distress and potential life-altering consequences for those involved," she said.

"If you have been involved in an accident, your safety should be the immediate priority, before exchanging details with the other involved parties, and reporting the incident to the police."

She also encouraged pedestrians to take precautions, adding:"If you've suffered injury due to the negligence of another driver, you may be eligible to pursue a claim for compensation," she added.

"We urge people to prioritise their own safety by using designated crossings, making eye contact with drivers, and avoiding distractions like mobile phones. Let's all commit to making our roads safer."