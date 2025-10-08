'A roundabout is not the answer' - Calls for urgent safety measures at accident hotspot near Oswestry

The crossroads at Lynclys, south of Oswestry, links the A483, A495 and B4396. However, it has been the site of many crashes over the years.

Councillor Brian Evans (inset) is calling for immediate improvements to happen at the notorious Lynclys crossroads. Picture: Brian Evans/Shropshire Council

Just on Monday, there were two incidents in quick succession.

Emergency services were first called to a two-vehicle crash on the A495 just before 3pm. Six people were involved in the collision, with a man sent to hospital with potentially serious injuries.

West Mercia Police confirmed that officers had not even left the scene after the road was cleared before they were called to another incident at around 5pm. That involved three vehicles, with all five occupants being discharged from the scene and not requiring hospital treatment.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has long raised concerns about the road and confirmed she has called for an emergency meeting with the Department for Transport (DfT) and National Highways.

In a statement, she said: “I’m dismayed but not surprised that more crashes have taken place at Llynclys as the Government drags its heels.

“This can’t go on, and I hope those involved are okay. I’m calling an urgent meeting with DfT and National Highways to demand a long overdue commitment for change.”

Brian Evans, who is a Reform councillor for St Martins, said he would write to Mrs Morgan and Shropshire Council leader, Heather Kidd. However, he believes simpler solutions are needed.

“Lives are at risk today,” he said.

“We do not need to wait for a major road alteration or spend millions on a new roundabout. There is no need for that.

“Instead, as discussed with residents, the overgrown hedges should be cut back on the north side of the crossroads, clear and multiple warning signs should be installed on both sides of the junction, and road markings improved.

“These are straightforward, effective and quick steps that can be implemented before the winter weather makes driving more difficult.”

Monitoring cameras have been installed as part of National Highways’ investigations into speeding, however Cllr Evans said that is also not the answer.

“There is a clear need to install speed cameras and restrict the speed to 40mph,” he said.

“This would provide immediate protection for all road users and address the long-standing concerns of local residents. It’s a quick and effective way to make a real difference.

“Let’s focus on what can be done now, and not waste tax payers money with monitoring cameras. Simple, targeted improvements will save lives while we continue to press for longer-term solutions.”

Ian Doust, National Highways programme development manager for the Midlands, said: “We are very aware of the issues concerning Llynclys Crossroads and are developing options to improve the location.

“Those proposals are in the design stage and we hope can be taken forward once Government funding for RIS3 (third road investment strategy) is confirmed.

“In the meantime, we will continue to liaise closely with the local MP and authorities and update them as our proposals progress.”