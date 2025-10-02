Major M54 delays after multi-vehicle crash between Shrewsbury and Telford

It happened on the eastbound A5/M54, between Shrewsbury and Junction 7 for Wellington, shortly after 4.34pm.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash had involved four vehicles - one articulated tanker and three private saloon vehicles.

Two crews from Shrewsbury were sent to the scene, but an update said that none of the occupants of the vehicles were trapped.

Traffic was left at a standstill for some time following the crash.

There are still major delays reported on the route as well as on approach and exit to the Preston Roundabout on the A5 near Shrewsbury.