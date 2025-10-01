A new charity has launched in Knighton, saving a vital community transport service for people in the area

Knighton and District Community Support announced in August that the charity would cease to exist by the end of October, due to financial constraints after helping people in the town for more than 30 years

However, hard-working locals determined to save the charity’s community car service have rallied and say the scheme will continue – under the umbrella of the Knighton and Area Community Transport Scheme (Knighton ACTS), which will ensure it keeps running.

“The team at Knighton and Area Community Transport Scheme (Knighton ACTS) have been beavering away to ensure the community car scheme keeps running when the current scheme closes on September 30,” said the new group in a statement.

“In the space of a few short weeks we have organised office space and equipment, recruited and trained a team of volunteer co-ordinators to match service users with our great team of drivers, formed a brand new charity from scratch and printed thousands of leaflets to advertise our new phone number.

“As for the phone, from October 1, the number to call will be 07410 210045. There won’t always be a co-ordinator to answer the phone, but if you leave a message with your name, phone number and destination, someone will get back to you the next working day.

“If you have already booked a lift through the current scheme, please be assured that all booked journeys will be honoured by the drivers.

“However the group desperately needs some more drivers to add to their experienced team.

“This is the heart of the scheme, so if anyone out there feels they could give a small amount of time, this would also be much appreciated.

“There are lots of local journeys, as well as regular hospital journeys, particularly Hereford, Shrewsbury, Llandrindod, and even Gobowen! Drivers do the routes that work for them, mileage is paid at 45p a mile, and you would be filling such an important need for your community.”

An emergency public meeting took place at Knighton Community Centre on August 18, where chairperson Yvonne Moses announced that the trustees had come to the decision to close down Knighton and District Community Support – which was first established in 1994.

Knighton Town Council then called its own emergency meeting, to discuss if there was any way this disastrous decision could be averted.

If you feel you can help, please ring 07410 210045, email knightonacts@gmail.com , or contact them through the Facebook page.