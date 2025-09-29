Emergency landing for Cyprus-bound flight at Birmingham Airport after bird strike

TUI Airways flight BY6754 to Pafos in Cyprus had declared an emergency after take-off from Cardiff Airport on Sunday afternoon.

According to information from aviation news network AirLive, the pilots noticed a technical issue on the Boeing 737-800, so stopped the climb and circled west of Cardiff Airport before declaring an emergency and climbing to 12,000 feet towards Birmingham.

The plane was given clearance to make the emergency landing at Birmingham Airport at 5.26pm, landing safely on runway 33 and being met by emergency vehicles, before taxiing to the airport terminal at 5.40pm.

The TUI plane was able to land safely at Birmingham Airport after being forced to make an emergency landing. Photo: Airport Action

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport said: “Birmingham Airport accepted an inbound TUI divert.

"In line with normal procedures the airport’s Fire Service met the aircraft on arrival.

"The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the apron.”

TUI Airways confirmed there had been a bird strike at take-off and the diversion that followed was a precautionary routine procedure.