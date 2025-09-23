Shropshire market towns and villages have suffered 'some of the worst transport links in the country', says MP

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, criticised the Government’s funding for rural transport, describing local provision as "poor" and calling for more support for towns such as Market Drayton, which lacks a train station.

Speaking during a debate earlier this month, Mrs Morgan said Market Drayton has become "almost isolated" because their bus services are so "poor".

In a stark warning, she said poor public transport issues in her constituency have become a barrier to education, healthcare and employment.

In November last year, the Government allocated £1 billion to support bus services across England. However, Mrs Morgan expressed frustration that Shropshire Council received just £2.5 million in revenue funding for 2024/25 - the 53rd lowest of 73 allocations - despite the county’s rural nature and what she described as limited transport options.

"Successive governments have left market towns and villages to decline in favour of metropolitan or more urban areas," Helen Morgan MP told the Shropshire Star.

"Few places would benefit more from reliable bus services than Market Drayton, where there is no train station and catching a bus has become less a convenience and more a test of endurance.

"North Shropshire has had some of the worst transport links in the country for decades. This isn't just inconvenient, it's isolating, and it’s also a barrier to education, healthcare and employment.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire. Photo: House of Commons

"It’s also unacceptable and I’ll keep calling on the Government until we get what we need in North Shropshire."

The comments come as a long-awaited new bus service linking Whitchurch and Market Drayton with the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Wellington has been delayed until next year.

Shropshire Council confirmed this week that it i in the process of securing an operator for the service, which is now expected to launch in January 2026.

Back in July, the council said it was working with the Shropshire Bus Enhanced Partnership to finalise plans, with hopes of launching the service in late summer or early autumn. However, the start date has now been pushed back by several months.

It’s hoped the new route will provide a vital link between rural communities and key healthcare and transport hubs, helping to ease the isolation many residents currently face.