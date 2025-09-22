Older drivers in Shropshire invited to take safety course and refresh their skills at discounted rate

The Mature Driver Review, usually priced at £86.50, is now available for just £20 to the first 300 motorists who sign up - following a £15,000 road safety grant from West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

Delivered by IAM RoadSmart, in partnership with West Mercia Police’s Road Safety Team, the scheme aims to boost confidence and safety for experienced drivers by providing a one-hour, one-to-one review with an Approved Driving Instructor (ADI).

The session takes place in the motorist’s own vehicle, starting from their home address and using roads they are familiar with. Participants are also welcome to bring along a relative or friend for support.

The review offers a trusted, impartial assessment of driving ability, with practical tips to help drivers stay safe behind the wheel for longer.

The West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "Road safety is one of the biggest areas of concern for people living and working in West Mercia, and I know from the correspondence I receive how devastating harm on our roads can be for families and communities.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

"I’m determined to play my part in reducing the number of fatalities on our roads, which is why I am committed to supporting initiatives that help deliver on the three Es of education, engineering and enforcement."

To book a place, drivers should call 0300 303 1134 and quote code 'WMP'. The discounted rate is only available by phone and offered on a first come, first served basis. Eligible participants must live in Shropshire or Telford and Wrekin, or Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police Superintendent Stuart Bill added: "Reducing the amount of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains a key priority for the force.

"With more drivers on the roads until an older age and being a largely rural geographical force area, we will continue to work alongside our partners to do all we can to educate mature drivers about how to keep driving safer for longer and how to recognise the signs of when to retire from driving.

"Thanks to this funding, mature drivers are able to take advantage of a great offer which will provide them with honest, impartial and practical advice which could make a significant difference in their driving skills as well as improve their confidence on the roads."