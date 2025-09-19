The lower limit, if it was introduced, would effectively replace the current 30mph limit applying to the whole of the civil parish area excluding the A4111 and the A44.

The council says there is evidence of a reduction in accidents in places that have adopted a 20mph limit including London and Wales, but in Kington, the stronger arguments are based on the physical layout of the town, the encouragement of cycling and walking and reductions in noise and air pollution.

Councillor Bob Widdowson said at the recent town council meeting that a paper making the case of a 20mph default speed limit in the town was put to the Planning and Environment Committee in July and they endorsed it.

He said across the world countries and communities are setting 20mph limits for urban and village roads including in the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries and now in Britain where in the last 10 years over 33 per cent of the population have gained a 20mph limit on the streets where they live, learn, shop or work.

“In 2021 a 20mph speed limit was implemented within the whole of Pembridge village boundary. A principal argument for it was many residential dwelling front doors are within a metre of the main road with some evidence of damage to ancient buildings.

“There is substantial anecdotal evidence that the narrowness of both pavements and roadways n much of Kington deters many particularly vulnerable residents from accessing the town centre by foot or cycling.

“The evidence varies on the impact of 20mph limits on both pollution and noise. On noise there is evidence that there is a reduction particularly where houses front directly onto a street as in much of Kington.”

Councillor Widdowson said a recent Parliamentary briefing noted several possible impacts of 20ph interventions could have health benefits such as a decrease in the likelihood of injury or fatality, improved air quality and associated health risks and increased active travel reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes and arthritis among other health issues.

The town council agreed to support the adoption of a 20mph speed limit within the parish boundary of Kington.

They also agreed that the planning committee should not prepare a campaign strategy to take the issue forward and seek the support of all necessary authorities.