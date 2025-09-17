Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership appoints new chair

She brings new passion and inspiration to support sustainable travel, strengthen community connections and encourage economic growth along this much-loved scenic route.

The Heart of Wales Line CRP promotes and develops the iconic railway to benefit local communities, businesses and visitors. Its role includes connecting communities, enhancing socio-economic development, amplifying community voices and promoting sustainable, healthy and accessible travel.

Samantha has a personal connection to the railway as it runs right past her back garden. She brings years of experience from the Department of Food and Rural Affairs and other UK Government agencies, where she led projects focused on understanding what people really need.

As a senior user researcher, she’s passionate about listening to users and using those insights to shape better products and services. She’s excited to bring this people-first approach to her new role.

“The Heart of Wales Line is a wonderful resource for all of us living nearby and I'm looking forward to meeting more of the vital groups who do such great work up and down the line," said Samanatha.

As chair, she will challenge the CRP to be “bigger, bolder and better”, building stronger community connections with the railway. This role is defined by leadership, community engagement, strategic oversight and a deep commitment to community and sustainability.

The Heart of Wales Line is an accredited CRP recognised by the Department for Transport, Community Rail Network and the Welsh Government. Guided by a diverse steering group, including transport operators, local authorities, destination managers, businesses and voluntary organisations, the CRP is hosted by the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO).

Clair Swales, PAVO chief executive and outgoing CRP chair, said: “I am delighted to be handing over the role to Samantha who has community engagement at the heart of everything she does.

“I know she will continue to strengthen the Heart of Wales Line CRP’s role in connecting people, places and communities along the line.”

Owen Griffkin, community rail officer, added: “We are really excited to be working with Samantha. She brings with her a strong background in research and engagement, which will help us make sure the communities along the line have a real say in shaping both our activities and the future of the railway.”

Melanie Lawton, Transport for Wales community rail strategic lead, said: "Samantha is a welcome addition to the Community Rail Partnership on the Heart of Wales line. We strive to deliver a community rail strategy to connect communities to their railway and look forward to working closely with Samantha and Owen for the benefit of the community."