Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service warns motorists that 'every choice matters' through new road safety campaign

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) is running a two-week long road safety campaign aimed at saving lives.

Titled 'It starts with a decision', the fire service is reminding drivers that the decisions they make behind the wheel - during a short drive or long journey - can have life-changing consequences and mean the difference between life and death.

The campaign, which began on September 5, aims to highlight the importance of personal accountability and is aiming to encourage all road users to reflect on their behaviour.

At the heart of the campaign are three key messages - to stay focused, not drive under the influence, and follow the rules of the road.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched a road safety campaign. Pic: SRFS

In a post, SRFS warned that one in five new drivers crash within the first 12 months since passing their test.

A spokesperson said: "A new road safety campaign launched last week with a powerful message for all drivers - 'It starts with a decision'. Whether you're behind the wheel for a short trip or a long journey, every choice you make matters - and can mean the difference between life and death.

"This campaign calls on drivers across the county to take ownership of their actions and make the right decisions every time they get in the car. Road safety isn’t just about rules - it’s about a shared responsibility for all road users."

Through the campaign, motorists are being reminded of the dangers of distractions, particularly from mobile phones and in-car conversations with passengers. Drivers are being urged to keep their eyes on the road and minds on driving.

SRFS warned that even a momentary lapse in concentration can have "devastating consequences".

The fire service is also reinforcing the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Motorists have been reminded of the importance of staying "sober and alert", ensuring that a driver is in full control of their vehicle and decisions.

The third message urges motorists to respect the laws of the road - from obeying speed limits to ensuring vehicles are properly maintained, including having safe tyres. These measures, the fire service says, are not just guidelines but essential for keeping all road users safe.