20mph zone planned for road outside south Shropshire village primary school

Shropshire Council is proposing to reduce the speed limit along an unclassified road outside Brockton Church of England Primary School near Much Wenlock.

The plan, which the council says is in line with its 2023 guidance, would introduce a new 20mph zone near the school.

The 20mph speed limit is proposed to cover pedestrian and crossing movements to the school access on the unclassified road from the B4378 leading to Easthope.

Brockton CofE Primary School. Photo: Google

A consultation for the plans is open until September 16, with documents available for viewing at Broseley Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.