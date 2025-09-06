Road near Bridgnorth to be closed later this month for resurfacing works

The C4223 road between Froggy Lane junction and Harpswood Bridge in Middleton Priors will be closed for resurfacing from Monday, September 22 to Friday, September 26.

The road will be closed from 7am to 5pm each day. Work is part of Shropshire Council’s ongoing road improvement programme.

A diversion will be in place. Picture: Shropshire Council

A signed diversion route will be in place throughout the closure period. While the road is closed, access for residents, businesses, and properties within the work zone will be maintained where safe to do so.

Depending on vehicle type, some road users may be able to follow alternative local routes.

Motorists and residents have been asked to not to park on the road during the day while work is in progress to allow teams to complete the resurfacing efficiently and safely.

Shropshire Council reminded residents that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Any changes will be displayed on yellow advanced warning signs and on one.network.