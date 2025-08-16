Southbound M6 reopening after multi-vehicle crash near Junction 10 - motorists warned to expect long residual delays

Multiple vehicles were involved in a major collision at around 11am today (August 16) between Junction 10 at Walsall and Junction 10a for Essington and the M54.

National Highways West Midlands described the crash as a "serious injury collision". Police, ambulance crews and firefighters have all attended.

The crash occurred on the southbound carriageway and traffic was stopped in both directions so an air ambulance helicopter could land on the northbound route. Northbound traffic was released soon after.

Stopped traffic on the M6 southbound between Junctions 11 and 10A shortly after 12pm on Saturday, August 16

The eastbound M54 was also closed as a result of the crash.

An update at 1pm by National Highways West Midlands said: "The motorway is in the process of being re-opened. Two lanes (of four) will remain closed for the recovery of the vehicles involved.

Traffic on the southbound M6 at Junction 10a (right) at about 1.30pm

"[Expect] long delays."

A further update at 1.30pm said: "The motorway has been re-opened, however two lanes (of four) remain closed for vehicle recovery after the earlier collision.

"The M54 eastbound is now open."

The organisation warned motorists to expect 30-minute delays and three miles of congestion.

See diversion information below:

For M6 southbound traffic (route marked with a solid diamond symbol on road signs):

Exit M6 Junction 11 southbound, take fourth exit onto A460 southbound

Continue on A460 until M54 Junction 1, take third exit onto M54 westbound

Continue on M54 westbound to M54 Junction 2

Exit M54 at Junction 2 westbound, take first exit onto A449 southbound

Continue on A449 southbound to Wolverhampton Ring Road (east) (Stafford Street Junction)

At Stafford Street Junction, turn left, onto Wolverhampton Ring Road (east) (A4150, not signed)

Continue on Wolverhampton Ring Road (east) (A4150), southbound to Horseley Fields junction

At Horseley Fields junction, turn left, onto Horseley Fields, eastbound (signed (A454))

Continue on Horseley Fields, eastbound, to the A454 junction

At the A454, turn left onto the A454, eastbound

Continue on the A454, eastbound and southbound, to the A454/A463 interchange (Keyway Roundabout)

At A454/A463 (Keyway Roundabout), turn left (second exit), onto the interchange entry slip road, to continue on the A454, by merging with traffic on A463, northbound

Continue on the A454, northbound and eastbound, to A454/M6 Junction 10

At A454/M6 Junction 10, take third exit, onto M6, southbound

For M54 eastbound traffic (route marked with a solid square symbol on road signs):

Exit M54 at Junction 1 eastbound, take fourth exit onto M54 westbound

Continue on M54 westbound, to M54 Junction 2 (A449)

Continue on A449 southbound to Wolverhampton Ring Road (east) (Stafford Street Junction)

At Stafford Street Junction, turn left, onto Wolverhampton Ring Road (east) (A4150, not signed)

Continue on Wolverhampton Ring Road (east) (A4150), southbound to Horseley Fields junction

At Horseley Fields junction, turn left, onto Horseley Fields, eastbound (signed (A454))

Continue on Horseley Fields, eastbound, to the A454 junction

At the A454, turn left onto the A454, eastbound

Continue on the A454, eastbound and southbound, to the A454/A463 interchange (Keyway Roundabout)

At A454/A463 (Keyway Roundabout), turn left (second exit), onto the interchange entry slip road, to continue on the A454, by merging with traffic on A463, northbound

Continue on the A454, northbound and eastbound, to A454/M6 Junction 10

At A454/M6 Junction 10, take third exit, onto M6, southbound

The National Highways 24/7 contact centre team is available on 0300 123 500.