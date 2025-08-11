New street names wanted for Oswestry housing scheme after council rejects developer's suggestions

Carlene Cloak, street naming/numbering technician at Shropshire Council, wrote a letter to Oswestry Town Council saying an application had been received to officially address the first phase of development on land north of Shrewsbury Road, near Mile End roundabout.

She said it will require six new street names, with the developer putting forward the following suggestions:

Arcadia Avenue

Shepherds Way

Cornfield Close

Longhorn Drive

Farriers Court

Dexter Gardens

“The suggested names follow a rural, livestock and auction market theme,” said Ms Cloak.

“The proposed names are regarded to be suitable within the terms of the street naming and numbering policy.”

Oswestry Town Council’s planning committee discussed the suggestions at a meeting on Wednesday (August 6).

The development site off Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry

However, while the theme put forward by the developer was understood, members did not feel that they had a strong connection with the town. Therefore, the council will look to work with Shropshire Council and the developer to suggest alternative names.

“The council wishes to see the names of the streets on new development reflect the town’s heritage,” said a spokesperson for Oswestry Town Council.

“Oswestry has a long and continued tradition with livestock markets and we will discuss the matter with Oswestry Livestock Auctions.”