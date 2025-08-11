The Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) has launched a new brochure featuring more than 100 independent businesses located along the line.

The initiative aims to boost local economies and encourage sustainable travel and spending habits.

The Goods Along The Line brochure was unveiled recently, with guest speakers from two of the featured businesses – Radnor Hills, a renowned local drinks producer, and Kirsty Lockwood Furnishings, an expert upholsterer.

Both shared insights into the benefits of collaboration and the importance of visibility for rural enterprises.

The brochure forms part of the Community Rail Partnership’s wider Make and Trade project, designed to strengthen communities and encourage new connections using the railway.

The project brings together local producers, retailers, and craftspeople to foster collaboration and create a supportive, sustainable trading environment.

Owen Griffkin, Community Rail Officer for the Partnership, which is hosted by PAVO ( Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations) said: “The brochure is a small and handy guide for locals and tourists to see the diversity of expertise and produce available along the line. Local businesses are vital to the rural economy, and it’s great to be able to promote them and the places they are based in, strengthening this new business network we have created.”

Clair Swales, Acting Chair of the Heart of Wales Community Rail Partnership, added: “Our aims are clear: to promote independent businesses along the railway line, encourage local spending, and support greater use of the railway. At the Heart of Wales Line CRP, we recognise the vital role small, independent businesses play in the life of our communities. Strong local businesses mean strong local economies – and a more memorable, meaningful experience for visitors to our towns and villages.”

Kirsty Lockwood said: “I’ve already benefited from the networking events and masterclasses. Being part of a collective is helpful for sharing advice and bouncing ideas off each other. Micro-businesses struggle with marketing and budgets, but being in a group gives us more power to promote ourselves.”

Leon Tarr, from Radnor Hills, commented: “It was easy for Radnor Hills to get involved with this project. One of our values is community involvement, and this initiative and Goods Along The Line highlight that. We’re happy to offer expertise and advice to newer, smaller businesses.”

Funded by the Community Rail Development Fund, with initial funding for the Make and Trade project received from Transport for Wales, the Goods Along The Line brochure will be distributed at railway

stations, tourist destinations, and businesses across the region and beyond.

The brochure is expected to be refreshed and expanded annually through advertising and sponsorship, ensuring ongoing support for local businesses – and the railway that connects them.