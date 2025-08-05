Latest A41 roadworks near Newport ‘not going too badly’ two days in says councillor

Councillor Stephen Burrell said the latest works, which started on Monday (August 5), “are not going too badly” after two days of the two-week project, despite some signs not being in place in some of the rural areas around his Edgmond ward.

“I have received 25 to 30 emails so far plus phone calls from the parishes in my ward, neighbouring wards and from Shropshire residents in Hinstock, Cheswardine and the hinterlands around Caynton,” said the Conservative councillor.

Roadworks on the A41 north of Newport. Photo: Tim Thursfield

“This one is the best-planned of the recent phases of work on the A41,” he said.

“Frustration with the project has come from beyond the boundaries of the ward but I will do my best to keep people in touch.”

Roadworks on the A41 north of Newport. Photo: Tim Thursfield

He added: “I think people can tolerate it as long as they are kept in touch with what’s going on.

“I think residents have been incredibly patient and I think that’s about getting the information.

“It really helps if they have a point of contact.

“It winds people up if they are given an email address or a phone number but get no responses.”

He added: “Being a point of contact is what I am paid for as a councillor and that’s what people expect.”

On the first two days of the major Telford & Wrekin Council project the road has reopened early. On Tuesday Councillor Burrell said planing of the surface is complete with more than 800 tons of Tarmac removed.

On Wednesday the road is set to close again from 7am to allow workers to lay 340 tons of hot rolled asphalt.

The councillor has represented the Edgmond area since 2007 and is also a company director, but he insists putting in the extra hours is something that people expect of elected officials.

He has also praised council officers for responding to his questions and concerns passed on from residents.

“I am not yet an old man,” he said. “I am still quite capable of hitting the hay at 11pm and being up again at 3am or 4am. It is about being there for our residents.

Councillor Stephen Burrell on one of the narrow lanes in his Edgmond ward. Picture: Stephen Burrell/Facebook

“The responses I have had from officers has been of immense help.”

After this week and next it is hoped that there will be no more major planned work on the A41 for some 20 years.

Roadworks on the A41 north of Newport. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Councillor Burrell said he is happy to be contacted by residents who can phone him on 07794 213506 or by email at Stephen.burrell@telford.gov.uk

He regularly posts updates on his Facebook page.