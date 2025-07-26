Solar-power speed devices to be installed in Whitchurch

Councillor Andy Hall, who is also the Cabinet member for children and education at Shropshire Council, proposed that Whitchurch Town Council considers purchasing three solar powered speed indicator devices (SID) to be installed on Heath Road/Sedgeford, Chester Road and Tarporley Road, and apply for the relevant planning permits.

“There have been a number of issues on all the roads and indeed others,” said Cllr Hall.

Whitchurch Town Council is looking to install speed indicator devices on Sedgeford, Chester Road and Tarporley Road. Picture: Google

“This was one of the main complaints I heard on the doorstep throughout the election from my residents in the north of the town. I am now working directly with town and county councils to address these matters which have gone unresolved in the past.

“Solar powered speed indicator devices provide an efficient way to reduce speeding and protect the people in our community from road accidents.

“From driver feedback data, signs and speed display signs to those bold ‘your speed’ alerts, radar speed signs are making their mark with game-changing results.”

The town council unanimously resolved to allocate £3,000 from its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds, noting that the proper officer was already in active discussion with the highways and traffic engineering departments at Shropshire Council, and will progress matters.