Calls to make Oswestry a pilot for 20mph limits

Last month, Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth at Shropshire Council, said 20mph speed limits would be introduced “where there is support from the parish council and local councillor”. This, he said, would reduce not only the amount of collisions on the road, but also car insurance premiums.

In light of that, Councillor Duncan Kerr called on Oswestry Town Council to highlight how successful 20mph limits have been in the town.

There is a 20mph speed limit in Church Street, Oswestry. Picture: Google

“Oswestry Town Council has a long history of supporting 20mph as the default speed limit on residential streets with motions being approved by the last council and the preceding council following a passionate and effective campaign led by a local resident,” said Councillor Kerr.

“It would seem ideal to ask him to make Oswestry a pilot for this. It is a lot cheaper than other road schemes, becaue if they put 20mph zones outside schools, they have to have plans for other things like speed bumps.”

Parts of the town centre – including Church Street, Cross Street and part of Willow Street – became 20mph zones in 2021 as part of changes to the one-way system. However, earlier this year, the town council stated its desire to extend the zones where people live and shop.

A 20mph zone In Oswestry. Picture: Google

At a meeting on Wednesday (July 9), Councillor Kerr asked the town council to confirm it remains committed to the principles of 20mph speed limits in residential streets in the town, and will write to Councillor Wilson describing its long-standing position and urged him to make Oswestry a pilot for the scheme.

The motion was unanimously passed.