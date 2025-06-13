Frustration over slow pace of work to install pedestrian crossings in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a Shropshire Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday (June 11), Councillor Julian Dean, the leader of the Green and Progressive Independents, said that, despite money being allocated to have the crossings in Copthorne Road and The Mount, no progress has been made.

“Staffing changes and repeated redesigns resulted in delays and, most probably, wasted financial resources,” said Councillor Dean.

“The money has gone through the internal infrastructure board, so I really don’t understand why we can’t get some clarity with the timing of those crossings.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, admitted there are issues with transparency around things like the internal infrastucture board and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

“It’s not transparent enough and needs to be made more open to the public about how that money is being spent,” said Councillor Wilson.

“Pedestrian crossings are vital pieces of infrastructure and any delays in installations are very frustrating. The council is currently in the process of recruiting a new active travel transport manager and improving the process of moving forward the installations of pedestrian crossings where they are needed across the county.”

Councillor Dean also asked for an update about having a 20mph scheme within the Porthill and Copthorne divisions after the council cabinet committed to it in June 2022.

In response, Councillor Wilson said: “Our manifesto at the council election said we would introduce 20mph speed limits where there is support from the parish council and local councillor.

“This follows the successful approach taken by the Liberal Democrat and Green coalition at Oxfordshire County Council over the last four years.

“The evidence there, and elsewhere, shows a reduction in not only collisions and the number of people killed and seriously injured, but it saves on car insurance premiums too.

“We have held discussions with council officers about renewing Shropshire Council’s policy of 20mph speed limits. The hope is this might make it simpler and more cost effective.

“In Shrewsbury, this will bring council policy in line with the Movement of Public Space Strategy, which suggests most residential streets with a current speed limit of 30mph would be changed to 20mph, although same main roads could be exempt from the speed limit and remain at higher speeds where required.”