CrossCountry staff to begin industrial action over rest-day working - with impact to West Midlands routes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will take the action from Monday June 9 until October, excluding Sundays in the dispute over rest-day working.

CrossCountry offers numerous services in the West Midlands, primarily from Birmingham New Street, connecting it with various destinations. Some popular routes include Birmingham to Manchester, Edinburgh, Nottingham, and Leicester.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “CrossCountry is trying to wriggle out of agreements and block fair pay for our members.

CrossCountry train services will be unable to run at Wolverhampton due to the signalling issue

“We will not accept that and our members have been left with no choice but to take industrial action.

“Our members deserve proper recognition for the work they do, and we will campaign until they get it.

“We urge the employer and the Department for Transport to negotiate properly and help us reach a negotiated settlement.”

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that the RMT has announced an overtime ban.

“We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT that avoids disruption for passengers and remain available to continue talks.”