New rail hub to deliver millions of extra seats on trains through the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bosses say the £1.75 billion Midlands Rail Hub will deliver 20 million more seats on 300 extra trains in a major transformation of the network in the region.

Under the plans, Birmingham Moor Street will see 14.2 million extra seats and Birmingham New Street will gain an extra 5.4 million seats.

The Cross City line will see two extra trains, in each direction, per hour, which will create 5.4 million new seats each year.

Redditch, Alvechurch and Barnt Green will see one extra train, in each direction, per hour and 2.7 million new seats for passengers, whilst Bromsgrove will see 4.7 million new seats. Lichfield will gain 5.4 million seats.

Nottingham, Hereford, Coleshill Parkway, Worcester, Hinckley, South Wigston, Droitwich Spa and Worcestershire Parkway will see at least 2 million new seats. Derby will see 4.1 million new seats.

Bordesley Railway Viaduct. Photo: Birmingham City Council

The ambitious programme aims to provide faster, better and more frequent connections across the Midlands and help boost the economy and protect jobs.

The Midlands Rail Hub proposes building two ‘chords’ and more than 10 further engineering interventions throughout the region.

The West Chord will consist of improvements between Bordesley and Moor Street, allowing access to Birmingham Moor Street from the southwest and Wales, and making sure services are improved on the Hereford and Worcester corridors.

Bordesley Station in Birmingham. Photo: Google

Meanwhile the East Chord will create an access to Birmingham Moor Street from the East Midlands.

Engineering upgrades will include works to platforms at Moor Street, Snow Hill, improvements around Kings Norton to Barnt Green, Water Orton remodelling and Bordesley viaduct widening.

Andy Clark, head of rail at Midlands Connect, said: “The benefits of the Midlands Rail Hub will be felt by millions of people across the Midlands and beyond.

“Being able to run faster, more frequent services and deliver 20 million extra seats is the definition of a win-win project.

“The Midlands Rail Hub is our flagship project at Midlands Connect, and we are working to deliver massive benefits to all corners of the Midlands.”

The Midlands Rail Hub project is co-sponsored by Midlands Connect, the Department for Transport and West Midlands Rail Executive.