Arrival of two new easyJet aircraft at Birmingham will support 800 jobs, say airline bosses

The firm announced plans to expand its hub with the arrival of two additional Airbus A320 aircraft earlier this year, which easyJet says will enable the airline to offer customers in the Midlands even more choice for flights.

The fourth aircraft in the airline’s Birmingham fleet arrives today, with a fifth arriving next month.

easyJet launched its base at Birmingham Airport in March 2024, which now serves 34 routes, with the airline expecting its largest ever operation this summer, having more than doubled the number of routes on its Birmingham network since last year.

“Not only does our fleet growth in Birmingham support many skilled jobs and connectivity which play a crucial role in economic growth, it is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to serving customers in the Midlands as well as supporting inbound travel for tourism in the UK’s second largest city," said Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager.

“Through our unrivalled short-haul network and unique easyJet holidays offering, we continue to provide more choice and value for money, always aiming to make travel easy for the 1.6 million customers we fly to and from Birmingham each year”

easyJet has also celebrated the first flights taking off on its new route from Birmingham to France’s wine capital Bordeaux today, with a new route to Gran Canaria taking off on departing for the first time on Friday and Saturday this week.

A new service to Gibraltar will start on 1 June ,making easyJet the only airline serving that route.

Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director at Birmingham Airport said: “easyJet is a firm favourite with our customers offering choice and convenience on over 40 popular routes.

"The demand for flights from Birmingham Airport is shown in the arrival of this fourth aircraft and its soon to arrive fifth based aircraft, testament to its growth since its base launch in March 2024.”