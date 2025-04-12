Road safety review call ‘does not go far enough’ after fatal crash – councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A woman in her 50s died at the scene of a two car collision on the A518 (Wellington Road) close to Lilleshall on Tuesday (April 9) while the male driver of the other car sustained ‘potential life-threatening’ injuries and a child was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Telford & Wrekin Council has called for an urgent review of road safety on this stretch of road with a meeting arranged for Monday April 14 2025 with West Mercia Police. It has also already commissioned an independent review of road safety on this section of road.

Councillor Andrew Eade (Conservative, Church Aston & Lilleshall) represents the area of the crash on Telford & Wrekin Council. He says the council is not going far enough. He has called for a review on more of the road between Newport and Telford to be included.

Councillor Eade said he welcomed a council statement on the issue.

Councillor Andrew Eade. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

But he adds: “I have asked for a review to cover specific locations along the entire stretch of the road and fear that the statement does not go far enough to give me reassurance of specific and positive outcomes.”

At least one petition has been launched locally calling for speed cameras and a reduction in the speed limit near the crash site.

Councillor Eade said: “Turning either left, or particularly when turning right from this junction, is dangerous due to the speed of oncoming vehicles in both directions.

“The issue of no fatalities having occurred at this junction being a reason not to undertake safety measures sadly no longer applies.”

He added that a vital part of assessing all the issues involves a police investigation but “we do require a safety review and work to start asap.

He added: “The egress off the A518 via a right hand turn onto the Wellington Road when travelling from Donnington is also problematic, as although there is a filter lane, the speed of the traffic either side is very high and the ‘access point’ onto the Wellington Road is not very clear, especially in the dark.”

He also wants another road issue dealt with, the access and egress from Brockton Leasowes (near the Red House Island) from the A518.

“Although I am aware of the ongoing and long awaited signage scheme, the same set of conditions exist as with the Wellington Road junction and a number of near misses at Brockton Leasowes have also occurred that could easily have ended with severe collisions.”

He added that more traffic is due to come due to housing plans and called for more work across the area.

“I would like an urgent and complete review of safety and speed issues on this stretch of the A518, to include the junction with Liddles Bank at Church Aston, and the production of proposals for mitigation/engineering measures to deal with the very high fatality and casualty rates on this dangerous stretch of road.”

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council has called for an urgent review of road safety and has arranged a meeting with police on Monday, April 14.

“The council expresses its deepest condolences to those affected by the recent tragic road fatality on the A518 and acknowledge distress felt across our community,” the statement reads.

“In response to this tragedy, the council has called for an urgent review of road safety on this stretch of road with a meeting arranged for Monday 14 April 2025 with West Mercia Police to focus on immediate actions aimed at preventing further incidents, and the deployment of targeted interventions that enhance road safety.

“The council has already commissioned an independent review of road safety on this section of road and will report the findings as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said there was nothing further the force would like to add at this time.