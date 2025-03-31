Shropshire MP launches 'pothole patrol' and calls for more cash to fix 'blight' on county's roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, said he wants to help the county council identify areas of the greatest need of repair with his initiative - and get the Government to release more funds.

He said: "Potholes are the word I hear most when I am talking to my constituents, and rightly so - we all want to see the condition of our roads improve.

"Councils already spend considerably more on maintaining their highways than what they receive from central government.

"Fully funding councils will enable them to far more effectively plan for and invest in preventative treatments which keep surfaces in better condition for longer and prevent potholes, which are more expensive to repair."

Mr Anderson and one of the county's many potholes

He said that the previous government had committed a £8.3 billion investment to fix the blight of potholes on roads up and down the country as part of a nationwide road resurfacing scheme from redirected HS2 funding.

He has now joined calls to have the full funding released. He has joined the Local Government Association in urging ministers to reconsider their decision to retain a quarter of the funding.

Mr Anderson said: "By launching my Pothole Patrol I can help the council identify the areas that are in greatest need of repair, so please spread the word and take part in my survey."

He said residents in South Shropshire can report potholes on the MP's website: https://www.stuartanderson.org.uk.

Read more about the Shropshire Star's Pothole Week campaign here.