Trains through Shrewsbury and Telford hit by cancellations and delays this morning - here's why

National Rail said the problems on Thursday (March 20) morning were caused by an earlier points failure in the area around the train station.

It warned that trains could be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes, revised or diverted.

A West Midlands Railway train

In an update to its website at around 10am, National Rail said services were running normally.

What services were affected?

According to National Rail, West Midlands Railway services were impacted between Rugeley Trent Valley and Birmingham International, Lichfield Trent Valley and Bromsgrove, Four Oaks and Redditch, and Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street

Avanti West Coast services were affected between Edinburgh / Crewe and Birmingham New Street, and between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Lancaster / Blackpool North / Manchester Piccadilly / Wolverhampton / Birmingham New Street and London Euston

CrossCountry services were impacted between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads, between Edinburgh / York / Leeds and Plymouth, between Newcastle and Reading / Plymouth, and also between Manchester Piccadilly and Bristol Temple Meads / Southampton Central / Bournemouth

Transport for Wales services between Holyhead / Chester / Newtown / Shrewsbury and Birmingham International were affected

London Northwestern Railway services between Liverpool Lime Street and Birmingham New Street were impacted

People travelling with West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway were able to use their train tickets on National Express West Midlands buses between Longbridge and Redditch.

Rail replacement transport was also requested to run between Lichfield Trent Valley and Sutton Coldfield and between Longbridge and Redditch.

Avanti West Coast tickets were being accepted on one of the two services immediately before the booked train, or one of the two immediately after.

