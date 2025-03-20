Trains through Shrewsbury and Telford hit by cancellations and delays this morning - here's why and what to do with your ticket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Rail said the problems on Thursday (March 20) morning have been caused by an earlier points failure in the area around the train station.

It has warned that trains could be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes, revised or diverted.

The disruption is expected to last until 10am.



What services are affected?

According to National Rail, West Midlands Railway services are impacted between Rugeley Trent Valley and Birmingham International, Lichfield Trent Valley and Bromsgrove, Four Oaks and Redditch, and Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street

Avanti West Coast services are affected between Edinburgh / Crewe and Birmingham New Street, and between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Lancaster / Blackpool North / Manchester Piccadilly / Wolverhampton / Birmingham New Street and London Euston

CrossCountry services are impacted between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads, between Edinburgh / York / Leeds and Plymouth, between Newcastle and Reading / Plymouth, and also between Manchester Piccadilly and Bristol Temple Meads / Southampton Central / Bournemouth

Transport for Wales services between Holyhead / Chester / Newtown / Shrewsbury and Birmingham International are affected

London Northwestern Railway services between Liverpool Lime Street and Birmingham New Street are impacted

What should passengers do?

People travelling with West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway can use their train tickets on National Express West Midlands buses between Longbridge and Redditch.

National Rail said rail replacement transport has been requested to run between Lichfield Trent Valley and Sutton Coldfield and also between Longbridge and Redditch.

For Avanti West Coast customers whose train has been cancelled, tickets are being accepted on one of the two services immediately before the booked train, or one of the two immediately after.

