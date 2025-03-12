Parking restrictions and traffic calming measures could be introduced in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council’s highways department has proposed parking restrictions from Cabin Lane to the community centre. This includes no waiting or loading from 7.30am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday from the following locations:

East side: from its junction with with Harlech Road to its junction with the roundabout outside Cabin Church Lane and the Community Centre

Roundabout section, outer edge: from the exit from the Parade Shopping Centre in a clockwise direction to a point inline with the western end of the layby at the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre

A zebra crossing and raised table may be installed in Unicorn Road, Oswestry, near its junction with Queen Elizabeth Drive. Picture: Google

Roundabout section, inner edge: in its entirety

Meanwhile, the council is also propsong to install a zebra crossing and raised table in Unicorn Road.

Both will be approximately 82 metres south of its junction with Queen Elizabeth Drive. The raised table will be between 65 and 100mm high and 13m in width (including ramps) and the width of the carriageway.

Cabin Lane in Oswestry. Picture: Google

A plan illustrating the proposals can be inspected, free of charge, at Oswestry Library in Arthur Street, or via shropshire.gov.uk/traffic

Anyone who wants to make a representation should do so by writing to the traffic engineering team at Guidhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ND, or emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk by this Thursday (March 13).

Oswestry Town Council will discuss the proposals at its meeting the previous evening (March 12).