Fatal train crash rail line to stay closed until Friday

Network Rail and Transport for Wales (TfW) said the Cambrian line between Machynelleth and Shrewsbury will stay closed until "at least" the end of the working day on Friday.

A male passenger in his 60s died from a suspected heart attack while four other people suffered serious injuries, and a further 11 sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment following the crash on the track near Llanbrynmair, mid Wales,.

In a joint statement, the two rail operators also thanked the local community for its support.

They said: "The incident is currently under investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and will move to a recovery operation to remove affected trains over the coming days.

"Both TfW and Network Rail would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone in the local community for the overwhelming level of support they have provided during this difficult incident."

They added that replacement bus service will be in place while the line remains closed, but warned journeys are expected to take longer than usual.

"Services between Machynelleth and Pwllheli/Aberstywyth and between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International will continue to run as planned."