Birmingham Airport now open after being evacuated due to 'suspicious' vehicle

Emergency response teams rushed to Birmingham Airport at around 1pm this afternoon following reports of a 'suspicious vehicle' being near the hub.

Passengers were advised by the airport not to attend the site during the incident, with all airport operations suspended while emergency services teams operated at the scene.

During the incident, Explosive Ordinance Disposal teams investigated the vehicle before later marking it as safe.

Restrictions at the airport have now been lifted, with a spokesperson for Birmingham Airport (BHX) saying operations would return to normal throughout the day.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: "Following a Police investigation, some passengers were evacuated and we had to suspend departing flights for a couple of hours. That investigation has now concluded, and operations will slowly return to normal. All passengers are advised to check the latest flight information from their airline.

All airport operations have now resumed following an 'incident'

"Whilst we apologise for any inconvenience and disruption, the safety and security of everyone at the airport was our number one priority as we worked through this incident with police partners."

Only one flight was cancelled as a result of the incident, with a Birmingham Airport spokesperson saying "The majority of flights that were held on the ground have now departed".

The spokesperson said: "Birmingham Airport is working closely with its airline partners to minimise any potential disruption to customers.

"The majority of flights that were held on the ground have now departed, with only one cancelled flight.

"Customers are still advised to check their flight status with their airline.

"We again apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers but their safety and security is our priority."