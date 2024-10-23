A5 closed after multi-vehicle collision that saw woman cut free from car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to the A5 near the Felton Butler Roundabout in Nesscliffe near Shrewsbury just after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the incident, which involved three vehicles.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue reported that one person, a woman, had to be cut free from a vehicle by firefighters, and that she had been left in the care of the ambulance service.

Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

At around 3.30pm, police confirmed the road had reopened, but was down to just one lane.

A spokesperson added: "We have no serious injuries reported on our logs and no arrests were made."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.