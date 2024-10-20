Road closed between Ellesmere and Shropshire village after fallen tree debris causes blockage
A road has been closed between Ellesmere and Cockshutt after debris and fallen trees have caused a blockage.
By Luke Powell
Published
Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on X at 9.49am this morning (Sunday, October 20) reporting the incident on the A528.
Police have reported a complete blockage of the road and are asking Shropshire residents to find an alternative route.
The post said: "Complete road blockage Ellesmere to cockshutt please find an alternative route."
The AA's traffic news website also shows slow traffic in the region on the A528.
It states: "Road blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A528 Shrewsbury Road both ways from A495 to The Meadows."