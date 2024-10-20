Road closed between Ellesmere and Shropshire village after fallen tree debris causes blockage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on X at 9.49am this morning (Sunday, October 20) reporting the incident on the A528.

Police have reported a complete blockage of the road and are asking Shropshire residents to find an alternative route.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on X reporting the closure, picture: West Mercia Police

The post said: "Complete road blockage Ellesmere to cockshutt please find an alternative route."

The AA's traffic news website also shows slow traffic in the region on the A528.

It states: "Road blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A528 Shrewsbury Road both ways from A495 to The Meadows."