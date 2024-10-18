Two-vehicle crash on A49 at Craven Arms - police and firefighters on the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police and firefighters were called to Craven Arms near The Grove at around 6.18pm.

Nobody was hurt in the crash. Fire crews made the vehicles electrically safe and helped police move them off the road.

One fire engine from Craven Arms was sent to the scene.

