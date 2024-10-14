Road closures starting this week around Shropshire ranging from one to five days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It will take place between 9.30am to 4pm, for five days from October 18.

The closure will allow for carriageway repairs, including kerbing, sign posts and iron works.

A road is set to be closed tomorrow while sign replacement takes place.

Shropshire Council has confirmed the closure of Nanny Murphys Lane at Burlaughton.

The authority said it would be shut from 9am to 4pm and that the closure would allow workers to put in new signs.

An alternative route will be signposted.

A busy route will be shut on Wednesday for two days. Shropshire Council said that the closure will take place on the B4387 at Minsterley. It will be between 9.30am and 4pm.

The council said that the closure will allow workers to complete carriageway repairs.

An alternative route via the B4387, B4386, A5, and A488 will be available.