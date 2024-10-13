Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Network Rail has said that "further repairs are needed" and train services remain disrupted after a VW Golf collided with a van and a blue BMW X1 at the point Manor Road becomes Spring Road, in the Ettingshall area of Wolverhampton, just after 11am on Saturday.

The resulting impact also led to the Golf hitting the bridge, with both it and the BMW catching fire.

The resulting blaze led to train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham being cancelled, with displaced trains meaning rail replacement buses have had to be used between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

The scene of the RTA on Spring Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton

Disruption on the rails continued on Saturday, with several routes impacted as engineers continue to make repairs.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Work to identify faults and repair damaged equipment took place overnight, however further repairs are needed - we’re working closely with our train operator partners to run as many services as possible."

The organisation said the event had "caused ongoing signalling problems" that meant trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street "may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised."

Disruption is expected until approximately 12.00pm on Saturday. Routes affected include the Transport for Wales between Birmingham International and Aberystwyth/Holyhead and the West Midlands Railway between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury, and between Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The scene of the RTA on Spring Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton

A spokesperson for West Midlands Railway said only a small number of trains were being run over the bridge "at reduced speeds" and that plans were being put in place to run bus services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury to supplement services.

London Northwestern Railway added: "The line is now reopen but with limited services running through

"We still have ticket acceptance in place with West Midlands Metro between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton until midday," with the same also applying to West Midlands Railway customers

National Rail has added that there is a "limited replacement road transport is operating between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street" in place of Transport for Wales trains, but these "will not run to booked times but will shuttle between stations".

"Customers travelling to London can travel between Shrewsbury to Crewe and then onwards to London with Avanti West Coast," a spokesperson added.

More information about the disruption can be found online at: nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/tipton-20241012

On Saturday, police confirmed that several people had been taken to hospital following the crash and an arrest had been made.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "The Golf had earlier been pursued after failing to stop for officers.

The severely damaged Golf after the fiery crash

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and will be spoken to in due course.

"The collision led to a fire and officers managed to help the occupants of the BMW from their vehicle. A woman and two young children have been taken to hospital for further assessment although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."