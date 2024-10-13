Anger at 'disgraceful' planned Shropshire-Mid Wales rail service cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick has called the proposed cuts to the Heart of Wales line in his constituency a ‘disgrace’, while Mid & West Wales Liberal Democrat Senedd Member Jane Dodds has called on the Labour First Minister to directly intervene to stop the cuts.

Under proposals by government-owned Transport for Wales, services on the Heart of Wales line will be cut from five trains a day to four. They are also removing the two late evening services to Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells.

On the Cambrian Line, TfW will cut four services between Machynlleth and Pwllheli (two in each direction).

Promises for an hourly service on the Cambrian Line between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, which have been ongoing for over a decade, have also been scaled back and will only be in place for four months of the year when they finally commence in summer 2026.

The Liberal Democrats have argued that the proposed cuts will discourage rail usage across Mid Wales when the opposite should be happening. They have also criticised Labour for cutting services in Mid and North Wales while increasing services in South Wales, stating that it once again shows Labour do not care about rural areas.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said: “At a time where we should be encouraging rail usage and adding extra services, Labour is allowing Transport for Wales to make sweeping cuts to services in rural areas. It is an appalling state of affairs.

“While services in South Wales are being increased, North and Mid Wales are facing cutbacks. Year after year we see the same story from Labour in Cardiff Bay.

“I am appealing to the Labour First Minister Eluned Morgan, who represents Mid & West Wales in the Senedd, to intervene directly to stop these cuts.”

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds and Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick added: “These cuts from Labour are an absolute disgrace.

“You have Labour on the one hand telling people they need to use their cars less, but on the other hand, they are cutting public transport options. The two things don’t go together. It’s a ridiculous situation that shows how poorly they understand rural communities.

“We need more reliable and more frequent rail services across Mid Wales, not less. Access to public transport is vital for increasing economic investment and employment, supporting our tourist industry and attracting highly skilled workers like GPs to work in our communities.

“I will be fighting these cuts alongside my colleague in the Senedd Jane Dodds and our local councillors.”