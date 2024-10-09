Fury at bus service changes in Ludlow which will 'turn people into prisoners in their own homes'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new more direct park and ride service has been introduced to whisk people from the Ludlow's eco park straight to the railway station and town centre without having to go around the houses.

The trouble is, residents say, that this has left them with fewer services during the day on newly redrawn town routes.

Ludlow South Councillor Viv Parry says she was inundated at her councillor surgery on Friday by a large number of residents who are furious about the changes.

"I had 20 people in my surgery, they are going berserk about it all," said Councillor Parry.

"Nobody has been round from the council to ask them about it."

She added: "I have never seen people so angry about something in 20 years.

People are angry at changes to the buses in Ludlow. Councillor Viv Parry, Chris Walker and Marie Pickup

"Some people aren't going to be able to get out and will be prisoners in their own homes."

She added that people in their 80s and 90s at certain times would go into the town centre and then have to wait 20 minutes to get a connecting bus to Shrewsbury. Buses to Kidderminster would be missed by minutes, she said.

"Why has this not been thought about? These people are in their 80 and 90s," she said.

Councillor Parry will be putting on another surgery in Ludlow Library this Friday to give people a chance to vent their spleens. She is asking for a representative of the council to arrange a meeting about it.