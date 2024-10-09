'Victory': Union reaches settlement to avert strikes at Transport for Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association says reaching an agreement with Transport for Wales has averted the need to ballot for strike action.

The TSSA in a statement headlined 'pay victory for TSSA in Transport for Wales' and congratulated its members for showing willingness to ballot after reaching the deal.

"The revised offer from TfW, which affects staff in clerical and management grades, includes a five per cent pay rise in the first year of the deal and a commitment to match the rate of RPI (inflation) in year two," said a statement.

"It also includes a commitment to productivity talks with a view to reducing the working rate to a target 35 hours for some grades."

Maryam Eslamdoust, TSSA General Secretary, said: “After a very clear message from TSSA members to TfW on their willingness to ballot for industrial action, Transport for Wales has revised their offer.

“Make no mistake. TfW has only made this improved pay offer because our members showed that they were ready to vote for strike action. My message to any worker today wishing they were better paid is simple. – Join a union!”

A TfW spokesperson said: "TfW and TSSA are pleased to confirm that through our ongoing productive social partnership, we've been able to resolve the current pay dispute.

"We continue to be committed to working collaboratively to achieve the best possible outcomes for our people, in line with our social partnership principles."