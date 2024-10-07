Plans to install speed humps across seven Telford roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proposals will see a total of 24 fresh speed bumps added across seven of Telford & Wrekin’s Roads.

Under the plans two will be added to Pool Hill Road, five to Doseley Road, six to Frame Lane, four to St Luke’s Road – replacing the existing traffic calming measures, two to Woodhouse Lane, two to Bridge Road, and four to Wellington Road.

The bumps will be from a variation of three types – of varying widths and heights.