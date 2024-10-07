'Drainage is not good enough': Calls for improvement after latest Wellington railway flood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Passengers travelling between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton had to catch rail replacement buses last week when heavy rain flooded the tracks around Wellington.

Normal service was resumed by Tuesday morning after it was feared there would be no trains until the end of Wednesday.

Passengers - and politicians - now believe something urgently needs to be done to prevent further flooding.

“The issue is that the drainage around Wellington station is not good enough and I think trains have been cancelled at least five times this year over a number of days due to flooding,” said Alan Lewis.