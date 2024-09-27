Trains to Aberystwyth cancelled due to flooding on rail line between Shrewsbury and Wales coast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Train operator Transport for Wales says trains running to and from Shropshire to the coast may be cancelled or delayed with disruption lasting until about 1pm today .

A company spokesperson said: "Due to flooding, we currently have trains stuck on the other side of the flood water.

"As a result, we are currently short of trains to run between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury.

"Services may have to terminate at Machynlleth or be cancelled all together."

The company says that passengers can still get to Aberystwyth from Machynlleth on the regular T buses. They are putting on more vehicles to help.

TfW says: "To assist your journey, Lloyds of Machynlleth will accept your ticket for travel on the T2 and T28 bus service between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.

"Lloyds have also stand by buses who will run as required throughout the day.

"The T2 and T28 will depart Aberystwyth at 35 past the hour and will depart Machynlleth at 33 past the hour."