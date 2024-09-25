Temporary traffic lights to arrive in Shrewsbury town centre for a month - find out why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has announced that temporary lights will be placed on Porthill Road in the county town from Monday, October 7 until Friday, November 8 due to wall repairs.

Conifer trees behind a wall are said to be pushing it towards the road while the low height of the trees is causing pedestrians to walk in the road to get past.

As a result, the council says the property owner has instructed McPhillips to remove the conifers and demolish the wall currently in place.

Porthill Road in Shrewsbury, picture: Google

A new wall will be built further back from the road providing "a better visibility splay to vehicles exiting the property onto the road" according to Shropshire Council.

Residents that will be affected by the works will be notified in advance.

