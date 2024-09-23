Stretch of A5 in Shropshire to close for four nights next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways has published a notice about the forthcoming work, for the border section of the A5, near Oswestry.

The route will be shut overnight – from 8pm to 6am the following day – for four nights, starting from Monday, September 30.

The stretch of the A5 affected by the closure is from the Gledrid Roundabout, with the junction for the B5070, and the English and Welsh border near Chirk.

National Highways said that the closure would allow for maintenance and inspection works to be carried out.