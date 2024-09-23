Road in Market Drayton to be closed for more than a week as broadband company set for works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bentleys Road will be closed from Monday, October 28 until Friday, November 8 while broadband company Freedom Fibre carry out works.

One Network states that the road will be closed all day between the dates mentioned.

Market Drayton Town Council states that the company will be installing 54 metres of new ducting during the works as well as conducting tests.

Further information can be found on One Network or on Market Drayton Town Council's website.