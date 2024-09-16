New pedestrian crossings proposed at these three sites in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council wants to put crossings at Stafford Road about 260 metres from Urban Road, Station Hill about 20 metres from Willows Road, and Canongate about 20 metres from Eaton Crescent.

The documents can be inspected from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday at Darby House, Lawn Central, Overdale, Telford TF3 4JA

Comments on the proposal should be submitted in writing by September 27 to Telford & Wrekin Council, Neighbourhood and Enforcement Services, Darby House, Lawn Central Telford, TF3 4JA or by email to traffic.schemes@telford.gov.uk