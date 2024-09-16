Birmingham Airport evacuated as police investigate 'incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Flyers were asked to temporarily leave a small holding area in the arrivals zone of Birmingham Airport just after 4pm yesterday.

It is unknown yet what the incident was, however, it led to hundreds of people being moved away from the area, with holiday-makers taking to social media to show their concern.

Lisa Koch posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Stuck on a plane at Birmingham Airport, any news from inside?" Another woman, named X as Dani, added: "I got off the air-rail and was told to get straight outside. Nobody is allowed into departures. People [are] saying it has been evacuated and armed police are arriving."

A number of people also reported that they were 'stuck on planes' while police offices resolved the issue, with the X1, X12 and 97A National Express bus services also being diverted "due to the entrance being inaccessible."

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed they were aware of an ongoing incident and advised people in the airport to follow the instructions of the police.

Just before 5pm, staff began to allow travellers back into the site and the incident was reported as cleared by the airport.