Roadworks dominating market town should be finished well before big event - council

Bishop's Castle's Michaelmas Fair is set to be held on September 21 and Shropshire Council says the roadworks dominating the town centre should be done and dusted early next week.

The works to resurface Church Street, High Street and Market Square were due to be finished on August 21.

But the discovery of a shallow water pipe and underground Victorian brick sewer meant it all had to be delayed so the area could be surveyed.

The centre of Bishop's Castle. Picture: Shropshire Council

Mark Clarke, who runs Empires and Eagles vintage collectables and curiosities on Market Square, said: "We're hoping it is finished by the Michaelmas Fair which is one of the biggest events in Bishop's Castle and the businesses need it.

"Ultimately it needed to be done because the state of the road was terrible.

"It's just a shame that they had to do it in the summer season because this is the time of the year when we need to take our money to carry us over the winter."

Mr Clarke's shop sells all kinds of wonderful curiosities, including everything from lamp stands to old Ordnance Survey maps and coins.

"My customer numbers have been around 30 to 40 per cent of what they might normally be, so it is a big hit.

"One day I only made 50p but I am not at risk of having to close it. I don't do it for the money, I do it for the love of it," he said.

"But it has been a real struggle those last 20 to 24 months."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said that respite should be coming for Bishop's Castle early next week, in plenty of time for the town to scrub up and look its very best for the Michaelmas Fair.

The spokesperson said: "Work began again last Monday and was due to last eight days – so it should be finished early next week."

The >Michaelmas Fair sees all kinds of entertainment in the town, including a parade of vintage vehicles and steam engines.

Michaelmas Fair was first set up in 1995 by a small group of local people after the Steam Fair relocated from Bishop's Castle to Shrewsbury.

The Steam Fair was always held on August Bank Holiday so it was decided to hold this new event in mid September.

Over the years the Michaelmas Fair has grown into one of the biggest in the area.