Wem carnival: Reminders of road closures and bus changes in the town with two parades

There will be road closures in place as Wem celebrates not one but two carnival processions in the afternoon and evening.

The parade starts at 1.30pm and the illuminated parade at 7.45 from Bowens Field, proceeding along Station Road, High Street, Lowe Hill Road, and back to Bowens Field.

The parade usually takes around 90 minutes to complete during which times official road closures are enforced.

Wem Carnival parade in 2018. A knight.

PCSO David Andrew, of Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "On September 7 Wem will be having a carnival which will cause road closures from 13:15 – 15:00 and 19:30 – 21:30.

"We will be serving a diversion as Wem will not be accessible via road."

Bus company Arriva says the events of the day will only effect three services

1.22pm the 512 - Departing Whitchurch – Shrewsbury.

12.45pm the 512 - Departing Shrewsbury – Whitchurch

and the 2.12, the 511 - Departing Whitchurch – Shrewsbury and 1:45 the 511 - Departing Shrewsbury – Whitchurch.

A spokesperson for Arriva said: "All the routes will travel to Wem as normal but when they arrive at the mini roundabout at the end of the B5476, near the train bridge, it will finish here for Wem.

"Then, continue down Shawbury Road heading towards Whitchurch. Services will run the same in the opposite direction from Whitchurch to Shrewsbury.

"Drivers have been advised that anyone asking to alight at Wem during these trips should be dropped off safely at the Texaco Petrol Station so they can continue to Wem."