Bus fares slashed on north Shropshire routes as coach company joins Government scheme

Lakeside Coaches runs the 449 route between Oswestry and Ellesmere and the 501 route between Shrewsbury and Ellesmere.

The company has announced that it has joined the Government ‘Help for Households’ bus fares cap scheme which puts a price cap on single journeys at £2.

On the 501 route the cut means passengers now pay much less for two single journeys that they did for either a single or return between Shrewsbury and Ellesmere.

A spokesperson for >Lakeside Coaches said on Facebook last week that it is "delighted to be participating in the Government ‘Help for Households’ bus fares cap scheme.

"This scheme, which runs until at least December 31, 2024, caps all single bus fares on the 449 and 501 routes to just £2 for a single journey or £4 for a return journey.

"This represents a saving of up to 60 per cent on some fares.

"You can pay by cash or contactless card payment on all Lakeside Coaches bus services, so take advantage of this superb deal and start using your local buses soon!"

Lakeside is a bus and coach hire company based in Ellesmere, Wem and Shrewsbury.